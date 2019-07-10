WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police have identified two women found dead Sunday in a home in Winter Haven.

Investigators say Chanel Zhane Brown, 23, and Latoya Dimitria Owens, 42, were shot to death in the home at 127 Ave. V NW. Police said Owens lived there.

Officers say Antonio Jamar Davis, 35, turned himself in Sunday night at the Lakeland Police Department for an outstanding warrant unrelated to Sunday's shooting. He's now considered a person of interest in this case.

Davis is being held at the Polk County Jail on the warrant charges and a possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge.

Investigators are working to get more information about the deadly shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

