Man arrested after allegedly shooting at two people outside Longhorn Steakhouse

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department says a man has been arrested after a shooting at Longhorn Steakhouse over a parking spot.

In an affidavit from police, investigators say a man and a woman got into an altercation with another man after getting into a crash from attempting to pull into the same parking space.

Police say William Kareem Blake Jr. was allegedly brandishing a firearm, causing the man and woman to leave the area. Upon exiting the parking lot, the man and woman told the police Blake began firing at their car, breaking the windows.

Both people suffered from lacerations as a result. Police add multiple fragments were found inside the car, along with bullet holes.

According to the affidavit, an approved search warrant led to the discovery of two handguns inside Blake's car, along with cases around the outside of the car.