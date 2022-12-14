Police: Officer shoots man who was stabbing woman at Winter Haven home

Both the man and the woman were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — An officer shot a man in the leg to stop him from continuing to stab a woman Tuesday at a Winter Haven home, police said.

Officers were first called to the home on Isle Royal Court Southeast for reports of a domestic disturbance. They arrived to find 35-year-old Nathan Armstrong stabbing a woman with a knife, according to the police department.

Police said they ordered Armstrong to drop the knife, but he refused and continued stabbing the woman.

In order to stop Armstrong, an officer shot at the man, reportedly striking him in the leg.

Officers secured Armstrong and rendered aid to the woman. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our officer saved this victim's life," Winter Haven Police Chief David

Brannan said. "Had our officer not taken the immediate action to stop Armstrong, the outcome for the victim could have been much worse."

The Tenth Judicial Task Force, overseen by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, is handling the investigation, which is still in its early stages.