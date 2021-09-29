Winter Haven Police Department searching for answers in 2018 deadly shooting

There is now a $5,000 reward being offered by Heartland Crime Stoppers for any valuable information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding the person who killed 21-year-old Darnell Powell three years ago.

Officers say that while Powell was asleep on Sept. 29, 2018, someone shot through the window striking and killing him while in his bed.

"We know that there are members in the community that have valuable information to bring a killer to justice," Police Chief David Brannan said in a news release. "We are dedicated to finding Darnell's killer and implore anyone who knows something to call investigators. It's not snitching - it's bringing justice to a grieving family."

