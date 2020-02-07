Police: Winter Haven man shot after telling driver to slow down

Police said the man who was shot is stable at the hospital.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Winter Haven police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Wednesday night.

Detectives say around 8:30 p.m., the man and another person were standing outside of a home along 20th Street SW. At one point, a white Ford Mustang came speeding down the road, according to police.

Officers said the man and the other person yelled at the driver to slow down and the driver stopped the Mustang to ask the men what they said. Then, police said the Mustang sped off again.

Less than 10 minutes later, police said the Mustang returned and stopped in front of where the man was standing. The driver then fired multiple shots at the man, hitting him in the torso, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he remains stable.

Winter Haven police said the investigation is ongoing.

