Winter Haven police search for man responsible for 'terrifying' motel robbery

Police say a masked man jumped over the counter and demanded money.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The Winter Have Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man who is accused of robbing an Econolodge.

According to police, the man entered the motel's lobby at 5665 Cypress Gardens Blvd. wearing a black face mask and demanded money from the clerk.

When the masked man approached the counter, police say he jumped over while the clerk ran to the back bathroom and dialed 911. No weapons were spotted during the encounter and no injuries were reported, according to a press release.

Authorities described the robbery as a "terrifying experience" for the desk clerk.

The accused robber is described as a man in his mid-twenties, wearing a jacket with an orange hood, dark pants and gray shoes. Police say he possibly left the scene in a red or maroon 4-door pickup truck with a silver stripe on the side.

It's unclear how much, if any, money the accused robber got away with.