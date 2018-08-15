Winter Haven police are seeking a man who tried to rob a woman at gunpoint at a boat ramp.

Police say the suspect approached the victim at the Lake Shipp boat ramp on July 20 and pointed a gun at her back. He demanded she hand over everything she had, but he left empty-handed.

The suspect is a white male with a teardrop tattoo underneath each eye. He was wearing a black long-sleeved shirt, brown pants and red sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers could be eligible for a cash reward.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP