Wanted gunman shot man in the face in Winter Haven, police say

Once captured, police say he'll have to answer for an attempted first-degree murder charge.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — It began with an argument about money. It ended with a shooting.

Police say they've obtained an arrest warrant for a 39-year-old man accused of shooting a man at an apartment complex in Winter Haven.

It reportedly happened just after 9:30 p.m. on May 8 at the Stanley Court Apartments on Avenue U NE.

Investigators say Elijah Cox Sr., of Winter Haven, approached a 46 year-old man in the parking lot and accused the guy of owing him money from three years earlier. Authorities say the pair argued, then Cox left – only to return a few minutes later.

The Winter Haven Police Department says Cox approached the man again and fired multiple rounds, hitting the guy in the face and head before getting away.

The man was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, where he was treated for injuries described by police as "extensive."

"Although he is out of the hospital, he has a long road to recovery," Winter Haven police wrote in a statement.

Cox Sr. faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone who knows where Cox Sr. might be is asked to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477. Anonymous tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.