Police investigating shooting at Winter Haven apartment parking lot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police found a man shot in the leg and want to know who did it.

The Winter Haven Police Department said it was investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in the Abbey Lane Apartments parking lot. Officers said when they got to building 11, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the leg. He was alert when officers arrived and taken to the hospital.

Investigators said there were two cars at the scene that looked like they were also shot.

Police said they are is still very early into their investigation, and they have limited information. Anyone who can help them is asked to call Detective Haynes at 863-401-2256. Callers who wish to remain anonymous should call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Callers are guaranteed anonymity and could be eligible for a cash reward.

