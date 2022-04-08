Polk Sheriff: 3 arrested in deadly January 'shootout' that killed a man

Sheriff Grady Judd says the weapons used in the shootout still haven't been found.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced Friday three people have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder over a "running gun battle."

On Jan. 29, people affiliated with gangs in two cars shot at each other in Winter Haven, according to deputies. A 20-year-old man was killed.

Judd said in a news conference that the following are charged with first-degree murder and have now been indicted by a grand jury:

Antonio Bernard Lewis Jr., 21

Jermaine Leonard Hawthorne, 16

Mecheal Jean-Charles, 17

Judd said his department is still looking for a fourth person who was believed to be with the arrested trio at the time of the shooting.

According to the sheriff's office, the three men were waiting outside a blowing alley, in a stolen vehicle, for four men who are part of a rival gang. The rival members left in a silver Toyota Camry and drove toward MLK Boulevard when the Lewis, Hawthorne and Jean-Charles started shooting at them, Judd said.

The 20-year-old front passenger, who had an AR strapped around him with another gun in his waist, was shot eight times and died at the scene, according to the sheriff. Another teen in the car also had to have his leg amputated from his injuries, Judd added.

One of the men from the Toyota Camry shot back and hit Bernard in the chest. Bernard was later dropped off at the hospital, according to Judd.

Judd said the weapons used still haven't been found.

He said Bernard was armed with an AK-type assault rifle while Hawthorne was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun. Jean-Charles was the driver, Judd said.