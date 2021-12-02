'I messed up bad': PE teacher charged with DUI after 2-car crash in Winter Haven

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said she told a deputy, "I am in so much trouble."

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A middle school physical education teacher was arrested after a two-car crash Thursday evening in Winter Haven.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says Kathryn Lewis, 57, failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming car while turning onto Orange Manor Drive from Eloise Loop Road.

Luckily, nobody was hurt.

"An off-duty Haines City police officer was jogging in the area and was informed by the other driver that Ms. Lewis appeared disoriented and was walking away from the crash scene," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Police say the off-duty officer caught up to Lewis, made sure she was OK, and ensured she stayed put.

A deputy showed up and reported Lewis' eyes were red and watery, according to law enforcement.

"I am in so much trouble," the sheriff's office says Lewis stated, adding "I messed up bad."

In a news release, the sheriff's office said Lewis admitted she had been drinking alcohol at a party before the crash happened. Authorities say she was arrested following a field sobriety test.

Lewis was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with DUI and DUI with property damage.

“We are so thankful that no one was injured in this DUI crash, but this is another sad example of a person in a position of trust making a bad decision," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd wrote in a statement. "We expect more from people who not only work closely with children, but who are also role models to children. As such, they need to understand that they are held to a higher standard and need to behave like it."

Lewis works at Jewett Middle Academy in Winter Haven, deputies said.

She has had prior DUI arrests in Daytona Beach and St. Lucie County, the sheriff's office said.