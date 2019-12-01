DADE CITY, Fla.—Witnesses helped Dade City police officers track down a fatal hit-and-run suspect.

Police said witnesses followed Renato Temich Quino, 32, home after they said they saw him hit a person with his car and leave the scene.

Investigators said Quino left the right lane of US Highway 301 and hit 27-year-old Johnson Frye, Jr. on the shoulder of the road.

Police arrested Quino and charged him with leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash involving death and driving with no valid license.

