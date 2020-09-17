'God forgive me': Florida woman accused of murder after son was found dead inside tub

Witnesses told deputies she had taken her son to a lake across the street from her apartment and returned alone.

ORLANDO, Fla. — "I think I killed my child."

That's what Labreaunne Wilson told paramedics as she was transported to the hospital after she was found naked in a small lake and refused to get out.

Orange County deputies say the 24-year-old mother has been arrested for first-degree murder after her 6-year-old son, Avion Barner, was found unresponsive in a bathtub and later died.

Deputies say it all happened Wednesday at the Key Suites in Orlando.

A witness, who said she was a friend of Wilson's, told deputies that her daughter had been playing with Avion in the courtyard of the apartment complex for a while that afternoon when Wilson suddenly walked into the courtyard and grabbed Avion by the arm, saying they had to leave.

Other witnesses say they saw Wilson leave the apartment complex just before 2:30 p.m., pulling Avion with her. They say she crossed the street with him and walked towards Lake Tyler, a small lake area, on South Orange Blossom Trail. A few minutes later, she returned to the apartment complex alone. Video at the complex also confirms this, deputies say.

Video captured Wilson leaving the complex just before 3 p.m. and witnesses saw her cross the street again towards Lake Tyler. She returned Key Suites a few minutes later with Avion draped over her shoulder. He was limp and wet and wasn't moving, witnesses told deputies.

About an hour and a half later, Wilson left her apartment again and entered Lake Tyler alone. Witnesses say she took off her clothes and went into the lake naked. They tried to get her to get out of the lake, but she refused, saying repeatedly, "God forgive me."

Orange County Fire Rescue arrived and, along with several witnesses, entered the lake and were able to get Wilson out. As she was being taken to the hospital, she told paramedics "I think I killed my child." Hospital staff treated her and didn't find any injuries, so she was released to sheriff's deputies.

After Wilson was safely taken out of the lake, deputies say witnesses who knew she had a son began searching the lake for him. One witness said someone should check Wilson's apartment for Avion.

The complex manager, along with Avion's grandmother, went to Wilson's apartment and found Avion in the bathtub. There was water in the tub and he was unresponsive. His grandmother told authorities the was foam in his mouth.

Avion was taken out of the tub and the grandmother gave him CPR. Soon after, deputies arrived and took over giving CPR until paramedics arrived. Avion was taken to the hospital where he died.

Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held in jail without bond, according to an arrest report.

