TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman is facing multiple charges after attacking her dog for peeing on her bed, and then unleashing it on police officers who came to arrest her, Tarpon Springs police said.

According to affidavits, on Sunday evening, 21-year-old Brittany Leeann Mapel returned from a dog park with her dog named Precious.

Mapel got angry when Precious peed on her bed, police said, so she grabbed the dog by the neck and started choking it. She also kicked the animal repeatedly, according to the affidavits.

Mapel's brother stepped in to stop the attack and was kicked himself, police said. She told her brother to take Precious away.

The brother took the dog to their mother's home, which was nearby. Mapel went to the home, and her mother tried to stop her from entering. Mapel, however, shoved her mother aside and went in, police said.

Mapel grabbed Precious by the collar and swung it into a wall, police said. She then started choking and kicking the dog again, then left according to the affidavits.

Police officers went to Mapel's mobile home, and she was not cooperative, police said. She left the door open, knowing Precious was inside, officers said.

An officer had Mapel on the ground, and she was resisting and screaming when the dog went for the officer, the affidavits said.

The officer tried to protect himself from the dog, and Mapel ran back toward her mobile home, police said. The officer was bitten on the right hand, leaving puncture wounds.

The officer was able to follow Mapel, however, and trapped her arm in the door as she tried to close it. She was able to break free and tried to barricade herself inside, but she was apprehended after officers forced their way in, police said.

Mapel was charged with cruelty to animals, domestic battery, resisting an officer with violence and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer. She remains in jail with bail set at $21,000.

Jail records show two previous arrests, for probation violation on a burglary charge and drug possession.

Precious was left in the care of a relative.

