BRADENTON, Fla. — Deputies say a woman who claimed she only wanted to use the bathroom and make some lemonade after she was found kicking a church's door repeatedly, has been arrested.

Manatee County deputies say they were dispatched for a "suspicious person." When they arrived, authorities say they found Amy Cliatt, 32, repeatedly kicking the door of Bradenton Christian Reformed Church and screaming after an "unknown person."

Deputies say she told them an unknown white man took her bag and went into the church; but no one was found inside.

Instead, almost every room of the church, was found to be ransacked with items thrown inside and outside of the church, according to the arrest report.

Investigators say she later admitted to ransacking the church.

"I did not mean to trash the church. I just wanted to use the bathroom and make some lemonade," authorities claim she told them.

A TV was scratched during the incident, and the total damage was estimated at $1,000, the arrest report states.

A church youth pastor told deputies he saw Cliatt go into the church without permission through the door of the Family Life Center.

Cliatt was arrested and sent to the Manatee County Jail.

She faces charges related to the damage at the religious site.

