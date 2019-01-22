A woman is facing child neglect charges after twins were found in a filthy home, St. Petersburg police said.

Bianca Viktoria Civita-Natal, 38, was arrested Sunday.

According to an affidavit, the twins were left in a home without electricity. The bedroom ceiling was allegedly moldy and falling, and the mattresses were stained.

Investigators say numerous medications were in reach of the children, as well as uncapped and used syringes, and crushed narcotic pills, amidst dirty laundry and broken bicycle parts.

Also, there was rancid food in the kitchen and sink, attracting lots of flies, police said. The children were forced to use training potties, and the floor toilets were filled with urine, according to law enforcement.

Civita-Natal was also charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Her bail was set at $10,000, and she remains in the Pinellas County Jail.

Jail records show previous arrests for DUI, hit-and-run and domestic battery.

