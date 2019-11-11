SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of killing her own mother in New Jersey by purposefully giving her an overdose of medication and then transferring money from her bank account has been arrested in Sarasota.

An arrest report claims Josephine Scheid, 36, gave her mom a lethal dose of hydromorphone before accessing her mom's USAA bank account in October 2018.

Investigators say she transferred more than $9,000 from her mom's banking account into her own account and spent her estate's money on personal purchases.

According to the arrest report, Scheid made false statements under oath to the Cape May County Court about the circumstances of her mom's death.

Scheid is also accused of tampering with physical evidence after the arrest report says she deleted data from her mom's cellphone to "destroy crucial evidence in the murder investigation."

Authorities claim she made multiple false statements to law enforcement in New Jersey on video.

The arrest report alleges Scheid would over-medicate her mother to keep her in a semi-conscious to a comatose state.

Scheid will be extradited to New Jersey to face multiple charges, including homicide and perjury.

RELATED: Card skimmers found at Sarasota gas station

RELATED: 2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in Sarasota shooting

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter