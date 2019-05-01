A Montana woman is accused of violating a restraining order when she sent her ex-boyfriend a little more than a handful of text messages.

Kristin Vinecke, 35, sent her ex more than 1,000 texts, the Montana Standard reports.

KHQ News reported Vinecke started harassing the victim in September and he reported to police he was getting so many texts it was hard for him to work.

Vinecke would even use a fake phone number to get in touch with the victim, according to KHQ.

The Standard reported Vinecke pleaded not guilty in November for sending all the texts but was arrested again in January for firing up her phone’s keyboard and texting him again.

The Montana Standard said the judge for Vinecke’s November court appearance told her lawyer he was very serious about the no-contact provision put in place.

Vinecke's pretrial hearing is set for April 10, according to KHQ.

