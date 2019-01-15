ARNOLD, Penn. -- A Pennsylvania woman has been accused of strangling and abusing her 6-year-old son with special needs.

Pittsburgh CBS station KDKA reported Arnold officers responded Saturday to a report of child abuse. When officers arrived, a woman showed them photos of a boy who had scratches on his neck, bloodied lips, a swollen eyebrow and a small hematoma behind his ear.

KDKA reported the woman told police the boy has autism and had defecated in his pants. The woman told police the child's mother, 27-year-old Elena Lovorn, took the boy to the bathroom to change him and allegedly abused him.

The woman told police the child wasn't injured before going into the bathroom with Lovorn. Inside the house, officers say they saw marks and scratches on the boy and his neck looked like he had been strangled, KDKA said.

Lovorn was arrested and faces charges of strangulation, simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.