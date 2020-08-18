It turned out one of the men was also wanted for a shooting at a Bush's Chicken in Harker Heights back in January.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County woman armed with a gun confronted a burglar who broke into her home in the 3800 block of Stillhouse Dr. Monday night, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking down the front door, the sheriff's department said. She went down stairs with a handgun and confronted the burglar, who the sheriff's department said was also armed.

The burglar left the house without any shots being fired and got in a nearby vehicle. The vehicle, with four people inside, was later pulled over on FM 2410 in Belton.

The sheriff's department said all four people inside were arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. Deputies said they did not find a weapon in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as 20-year-old Corey Henderson, 19-year-old Marquis Henderson, 18-year-old Devonne Palmer, and 20-year-old Raven Singleton.

Harker Heights police said one of the suspects, Marquis Henderson, was also wanted for a shooting at a Bush's Chicken in January.

Police issued a warrant for Henderson's arrest on Jan. 27 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He's accused of shooting a man at the Bush's at 250 Commercial Dr. on Jan. 22. The victim survived.

According to an arrest affidavit, Henderson shot Devin Bynum two times; once in the neck and once in the back.

Henderson was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $500,000.

6 News also learned Singleton was arrested Feb. 19 by Killeen police for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Police said she stole a car from a home in the 4600 block of Trimmier Road.

It was later found at Ellison High School. Police said they found Singleton nearby. She admitted to stealing the car in a police interview.