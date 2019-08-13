PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County sheriff's deputies are responding to a shooting in Port Richey.

It happened Monday evening near Judith Crescent Lane and Meadow Drive.

Deputies say two people were in a car parked in a driveway when a gray SUV pulled up behind them. The driver of the SUV, later identified as Lisa Upton, got out of the SUV and pointed a gun at the front driver side window of the parked car, according to an arrest affidavit.

The driver of the parked car said Upton yelled "get the f*** out" at her and the passenger tried to leave the scene but Upton pointed a gun at him, the report says.

Deputies say the driver of the parked car said Upton fired the gun one time and a projectile went through the driver's window and hit the passenger in the neck before ricocheting and hitting the woman in the arm. The driver, passenger and other witnesses then ran from the area, the arrest report says.

Witnesses told deputies Upton wasn't in harm's way and did not know why Upton fired the gun into the car.

According to the arrest report, Upton confirmed she blocked the car in the driveway and fire the gun into the car. Upton told deputies she wanted one of the occupants in the car to get out.

One of the wounded remained on scene with minor injuries, and one was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition, deputies say.

