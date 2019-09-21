TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A woman was arrested after a video of her being rough with a dog went viral.

Tarpon Springs Police said Michelle Sieber, 26, was charged with one count of animal cruelty.

The arrest comes after somebody who was dropping their girlfriend off at a home started videoing Sieber “throw the dog sideways” and be rough with it.

The video shows Sieber kicking the dog and lifting it off the ground by the leash.

Police said after they watched the video, they didn’t think the dog did anything to deserve the roughness it got from Sieber.

Sieber has two dogs that are now both with animal control, according to deputies.

Investigators said the dog in the video is okay.

