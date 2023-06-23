Video: Woman arrested for DUI after crash involving Pinellas County deputy

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a DUI charge after driving into the path of a deputy who had a green light Wednesday night in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
Elyssa Coltvet was going south on Gulf Boulevard when she attempted to make a left turn onto Madeira Way and turned directly into the deputy who was heading north on Gulf Boulevard, Pinellas deputies wrote in a statement.
Deputies said Coltvet showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI property damage and DUI with personal injury.
The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
Check out the video of the crash and the arrest down below.