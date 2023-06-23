Video: Woman arrested for DUI after crash involving Pinellas County deputy

Elyssa Coltvet, 22, was going south on Gulf Boulevard when she attempted to make a left turn onto Madeira Way and turned into the path of a deputy.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested on a DUI charge after driving into the path of a deputy who had a green light Wednesday night in Madeira Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Elyssa Coltvet was going south on Gulf Boulevard when she attempted to make a left turn onto Madeira Way and turned directly into the deputy who was heading north on Gulf Boulevard, Pinellas deputies wrote in a statement.

Deputies said Coltvet showed signs of impairment and was arrested for DUI property damage and DUI with personal injury.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.