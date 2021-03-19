Deputies: Woman arrested for giving false report in family property-related homicide case

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says there is an ongoing property dispute between relatives.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is behind bars after deputies say she gave a false report in a homicide case.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the homicide investigation began after a man was shot and killed on March 12 regarding an ongoing property dispute between relatives.

Juanita Whitley Christie is charged with giving false information concerning the commission of a capital felony, according to an arrest report.

Her charge is related to a shooting in the 13800 block of Taylor Creek Road earlier this month. When deputies arrived at the address they say they found 30-year-old Billy Irvin Nobles shot and in critical condition.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to a press release.

All involved are said to be known to each other and were cooperating with deputies at the time of the incident.

Ralph Christie Jr. was later arrested by homicide detectives on charges of first-degree murder with a firearm.