Woman accused of hitting flight attendant with intercom phone on plane departing to Tampa

Frontier Airlines says the flight was able to depart for Tampa at around 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's note: The picture of the plane used for this article is not where the incident occurred.

A "belligerent" woman is accused of hitting a flight attendant after she was asked to get off a plane early Sunday morning that was getting set to depart to Tampa.

The plane -- Flight 708 -- was set to depart from Denver to Tampa but then the woman onboard became hostile and aggressive and was asked to get off the plane, a spokesperson for Frontier Airlines told 10 Tampa Bay in a statement.

As the woman was leaving the plane, she picked up an intercom phone and hit a flight attendant with it, officials say.

She was reportedly issued a citation for assault and released by Denver law enforcement.

Frontier Airlines says the flight was able to depart for Tampa at around 5:30 a.m.