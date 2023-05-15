34-year-old woman accused of putting her dead newborn in Lakeland dumpster

Brusela D’Enstachio-Lugo was charged with storage, preservation and transportation of human remains.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 34-year-old woman was arrested after authorities say she put her dead newborn into a dumpster on Thursday in Lakeland.

Preliminary investigations from the Medical Examiner's office indicated the full-term baby was born dead, never took a breath and had severe brain deformity, the Lakeland Police Department said in a news release. Initials result also indicated the infant was not killed.

After police released photos of people believed to have information about the newborn found in the dumpster, D’Enstachio-Lugo went to the police station herself to speak with detectives, law enforcement says.

She reportedly admitted to giving birth alone outside her home during the early morning hours on Wednesday and told detectives she did not know she was pregnant before giving birth. Instead, the 34-year-old thought she was getting sick and only had minor symptoms related to a pregnancy, police say.

Authorities also say D’Enstachio-Lugo told detectives she did not go to the hospital after giving birth because she was an undocumented immigrant and didn't want to get in any trouble. She also did not have any money to pay the possible medical expenses and admitted putting the newborn's remains in the dumpster later in the evening when she gave birth, police say.

"DNA was collected from the female to compare with the deceased infant’s," the news release reads. "The Department of Homeland Security was contacted regarding immigration status and provided information on the case."