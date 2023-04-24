Wimauma woman charged with murder after infant dies

The 26-year-old told detectives she had shaken the child on multiple days prior to the baby's death, the sheriff's office said.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old woman has been booked into the Falkenburg Road Jail in Hillsborough County following the death of an infant last Friday.

Haley Barclay faces a charge of first-degree murder while engaged in aggravated child abuse, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Hillsborough detectives were called on Monday, April 17, to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital when an unresponsive infant was brought in with trauma. Although lifesaving efforts were made, the baby died days later on April 21, 2023.

During the investigation, detectives said Barclay admitted to shaking the child on April 12 and April 13, days before being brought to the hospital. Barclay was placed into custody for aggravated child abuse and aggravated child neglect on April 17.

On Monday, April 24, the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the child's death a homicide.

"This woman was responsible for caring for this defenseless child. Instead, she is responsible for this innocent child's death," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. "I must commend our detectives for their tireless work in this investigation."