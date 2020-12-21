Deputies: Spring Hill woman stabbed fiancé's friend after argument

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is in jail after Hernando County deputies said she attacked and stabbed her fiancé's friend after an argument.
Deputies said it happened Sunday night at a home on Lydia Court in Spring Hill. Witnesses told law enforcement that Heather Parris had been arguing with her fiance all day.
Around 8:30 p.m., Parris' fiancé said he left the home to separate himself from Parris. As the fiancé was driving away, deputies said his friend "yelled an obscenity" at Parris.
Deputies said Parris then charged at the friend and hit him near his head. The man then pushed Parris in self-defense, but Parris pulled out a small pocketknife and stabbed the man multiple times in the chest area, deputies said.
Parris then went back into her home after the stabbing.
Law enforcement said the man's father, who was there during the attack, drove his son to a friend's home and then called 911 to have his son taken to the hospital. The man is expected to fully recover.
Parris was taken to the hospital after she complained of aches and pains. According to deputies, Parris said she became agitated with her fiancé's friend and his father when they try to get involved in the couple's argument.
Parris told deputies she slapped the man in the face after he called her a derogatory name. She then told them the man hit her in the head so she stabbed him in self-defense, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies said witness statements show that Parris was the aggressor in the incident.
She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She's currently at the Hernando County Detention Center with a bond set at $10,000.
- What is in the new $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill?
- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine on the way to Tampa Bay area medical centers
- Jupiter and Saturn to form first visible 'double planet' in 800 years
- Customer surprises Ruskin restaurant with $2,020 tip
- That's a lot of OT: Some state-run mental health hospital employees work 80 hours a week
- Here's where to see Christmas lights around Tampa Bay
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter