Deputies: Spring Hill woman stabbed fiancé's friend after argument

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the woman stabbed her fiancé's friend after the man called her a derogatory name.

SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 29-year-old woman is in jail after Hernando County deputies said she attacked and stabbed her fiancé's friend after an argument.

Deputies said it happened Sunday night at a home on Lydia Court in Spring Hill. Witnesses told law enforcement that Heather Parris had been arguing with her fiance all day.

Around 8:30 p.m., Parris' fiancé said he left the home to separate himself from Parris. As the fiancé was driving away, deputies said his friend "yelled an obscenity" at Parris.

Deputies said Parris then charged at the friend and hit him near his head. The man then pushed Parris in self-defense, but Parris pulled out a small pocketknife and stabbed the man multiple times in the chest area, deputies said.

Parris then went back into her home after the stabbing.

Law enforcement said the man's father, who was there during the attack, drove his son to a friend's home and then called 911 to have his son taken to the hospital. The man is expected to fully recover.

Parris was taken to the hospital after she complained of aches and pains. According to deputies, Parris said she became agitated with her fiancé's friend and his father when they try to get involved in the couple's argument.

Parris told deputies she slapped the man in the face after he called her a derogatory name. She then told them the man hit her in the head so she stabbed him in self-defense, according to the sheriff's office.



Deputies said witness statements show that Parris was the aggressor in the incident.

She was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She's currently at the Hernando County Detention Center with a bond set at $10,000.

