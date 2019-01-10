NEW YORK — A woman minding her own business appears to have been randomly attacked recently in Brooklyn.

The 71-year-old was sucker-punched around 5:25 p.m. on Sept. 19. The attack was caught on video.

You see the woman walking down the street. A man strolling in the opposite direction punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground. The woman suffered a broken jaw.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is being asked to call NYPD 71st Precinct detectives at 718-735-0501.

