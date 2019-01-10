NEW YORK — A woman minding her own business appears to have been randomly attacked recently in Brooklyn.
The 71-year-old was sucker-punched around 5:25 p.m. on Sept. 19. The attack was caught on video.
You see the woman walking down the street. A man strolling in the opposite direction punched her in the mouth, knocking her to the ground. The woman suffered a broken jaw.
Police have not made any arrests.
Anyone with information is being asked to call NYPD 71st Precinct detectives at 718-735-0501.
What other people are reading right now:
- Deputy pulls over speeding car, ends up delivering a baby
- These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1
- She stole $358.23 worth of property at Walmart, police say. Then she pepper sprayed staff
- 'He will be laid to rest with family': Public asked to attend funeral for veteran with no family
- 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash arrested on domestic battery charges
- Watch: Out-of-control catering truck nearly hits plane at O'Hare
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter