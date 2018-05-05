A woman faces a litany of charges after she allegedly kicked a police officer in the face during a traffic stop that turned physical in Parker on Friday.

According to the Parker Police Department, officers were initially called to a credit union at Parker Road and Plaza Drive because employees there saw a woman acting strangely and thought she was casing the place.

After she left, an officer spotted her vehicle a few minutes later nearly stopped on Parker Road. The officer told the driver, later identified as Carlee Winegardner, to stop. After the officer left her vehicle, Winegardner allegedly yelled out her window and drove away.

After following Winegardner, 24, into a nearby parking lot, another officer pulled his vehicle in front of her's, forcing her to stop.

The officer then approached Winegardner, who was still in her vehicle, with his weapon drawn and repeatedly ordered her out of her car.

After police say she ignored commands to leave her vehicle, the officer opened Winegardner's door and removed her from the car.

It was during this time Winegardner allegedly kicked the officer in the face. Police say she continued to fight officers and they were forced to Taser her to arrest her.

The officer involved was taken to a hospital with minor injuries where he was treated and released.

Winegardner was taken to the Douglas County Jail and booked on a second-degree assault/assault on a peace officer and eluding (both felonies) obstruction, resisting arrest, reckless driving and driving under the influence of drugs.

She was also booked for a violation of bond conditions from a criminal case in Loveland on April 25.

