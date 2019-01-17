SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota woman was arrested Wednesday for possession of child porn.

Tatum Ruby, 24, was taken into custody after detectives said they received information that she might have uploaded 27 images of child pornography to Tumblr.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said deputies searched Ruby’s home and concluded that she had uploaded the images.

Ruby admitted she owned the Tumblr account and that she had possessed the images that were uploaded, law enforcement said.

Rudy was charged with 27 felony counts of possession of sexual performance by a child.

Law enforcement said Ruby would remain in jail without bond as the investigation continues.

