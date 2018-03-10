Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies arrested a woman suspected of killing a man last month.

Sara Rose Dearman, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary and armed carjacking.

The charges stem from the Sept. 6 murder of Michael Stephey, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A family member called 911 for a welfare check on Stephey, who lived at a mobile home not far from Universal Academy of Florida. When deputies arrived, they found a body inside, and the victim's car was missing.

Investigators said Stephey lived alone.

Detectives found Stephey's white, four-door 1990 Lincoln Town Car abandoned at a Sumter County truck stop.

Officials with the Laurel Police Department in Mississippi found Dearman on Sept. 21. They held her on escape and disorderly conduct charges after she was arrested. The charges from Mississippi are unrelated to Stephey's homicide.

