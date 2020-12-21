Police say Antionette Gina Corder was trying to shoot her husband but shot the boy instead.

HOUSTON — Charges have been filed against a Houston woman who, police say, accidentally shot her 8-year-old son last Friday, December 18.

Antoinette Gina Corder is charged with aggravated assault of a family member.

It happened at the family’s home in the 6500 block of Dunlap in southwest Houston.

Police say Corder and her husband were arguing while he was in the process of moving out.

They say Corder pulled out a gun and tried to shoot her husband but missed and shot the boy instead. He was struck in the upper chest.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.