MACON, Ga. — Bibb County deputies are actively searching for a shooter after an incident that hospitalized a woman and child Thursday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. in the 3300-block of Pio Nono Circle.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Clay Williams says a woman and child were shot multiple times in a home at the address and taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in critical condition.

Williams identified the two victims as 30-year-old Shakema Dickson and her daughter Korri.

Family provided 13WMAZ with photos of Shakema and her daughter.

A description of the suspect is not available from law enforcement at this time.

WMAZ

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.