LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman is dead and a Good Samaritan who stopped to help was injured after two hit-and-run crashes Thursday morning, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's deputies are looking for two vehicles and drivers who left the scene of the deadly crash.

Initially, the sheriff's office said the woman was riding an unregistered scooter northbound around 2:20 a.m. Thursday on North Galloway Road just south of Kathleen Road. An unidentified vehicle struck the woman on the scooter and fled the scene.

Kalen Lawson, 20, of Killeen, Texas, stopped to help the woman, according to the sheriff's office. While Lawson was rendering aid, a white pick-up truck traveling northbound on North Galloway Road hit him and woman.

The woman died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. Authorities have yet to identify the victim.

First responders took Lawson to the Lakeland Regional Medical Center with a series leg injury. He is expected to recover from his injuries. Lawson is also an active duty member of the U.S. Army, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators believe the truck in the second crash is a white or light-colored Ford F-150. The sheriff's office said it had leads on the first vehicle involved and a possible suspect.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run crashes is asked to call the sheriff's office at (863)298-6200. Tipsters who wish to be eligible for a cash reward can call the Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1(800)226-8477.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd is scheduled to speak on the hit-and-run crashes at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. 10News will stream the news conference on WTSP.com and on the 10News WTSP Facebook page.

