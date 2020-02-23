ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. — An arrest has been made, approximately 9 hours after troopers said a driver dragged a female passenger on Interstate-75 South before running her over and driving off, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The woman later died of her injuries, FHP said.

Ryan Le Boss, 44, who is the boyfriend of the victim, faces charges for leaving the scene involving a death and other charges are pending, according to FHP.

Around 5 p.m., witnesses saw a black pick-up truck, later determined to be a Ford F-350, swerving onto the grass shoulder of southbound I-75 just south of the 399-exit in Alachua County, according to FHP.

A man, later identified as Le Boss, was driving with the passenger door open, FHP said. A 48-year-old woman was hanging out of it. Troopers said she was being dragged for several feet while holding onto the door. She then fell and was run over by the truck's right wheel tire.

The vehicle fled the scene, continuing southbound on I-75 and was last seen exiting at the 390-mile marker on 39th Avenue in an unknown direction, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead at UF Shands Hospital.

Approximately 9 hours after the incident, Le Boss was found and arrested without incident at his home in Columbia County by FHP.

Ryan Le Boss

Columbia County Sheriff's Office