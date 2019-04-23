BRADENTON, Fla. — A Bradenton woman has died from her injuries after police say she was shot by her boyfriend on Easter Sunday.

De Undie D. Dunn, 30, is accused of shooting his girlfriend, Laura McLeod, 34, around 7:20 p.m. at a home on 1st Avenue East.

Police say they found McLeod with a gunshot wound to her upper body after getting a 911 call to the home. She was sent to be treated for her critical injuries at Blake Medical Center after the shooting.

Police said she died Monday night.

Dunn was arrested Monday after being identified by police as the suspected shooter. He was originally charged with attempted murder and now faces second-degree murder charges.

Anyone with additional information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Andy Perez at (941) 932-9322 or online.

