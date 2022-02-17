Woman dies from gunshot wound, baby saved when car crashes into canal

The sheriff's office says the woman in the car was not the child’s mother.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — The Broward County Sheriff's Office says a woman died and a baby was pulled to safety when the car they were traveling in crashed into a canal.

Deputies say the woman had been shot before the Wednesday morning crash.

Someone called 911 just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday to report that a car had gone into a canal.

Deputies pulled the baby girl from a car seat. She was taken to a hospital for observation and released to relatives. The sheriff's office says the woman in the car was not the child’s mother.

A deputy performed CPR on the woman until paramedics from the Pompano Beach Fire Rescue were on scene and took her to the hospital, The Associated Press reports. The woman later died from her injuries at the hospital.

The name of the woman or the baby has not been released.

There is an ongoing investigation into the incident.