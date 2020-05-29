Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Temple Terrace

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A woman who requested help from the police in Temple Terrace is dead.
Police say for an unknown reason, the unidentified woman initiated an attack with a large knife on a police officer. The woman was shot during the attack and later died at a local hospital, police said.
The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.
No other information was released.
Check back for updates.
