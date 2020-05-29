x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Temple Terrace

Police say for an unknown reason, the unidentified woman initiated an attack with a large knife on a police officer.
Credit: Kathleen Galligan, Detroit Free Press
Police close off a scene of a crime.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A woman who requested help from the police in Temple Terrace is dead.

Police say for an unknown reason, the unidentified woman initiated an attack with a large knife on a police officer. The woman was shot during the attack and later died at a local hospital, police said.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the attack.

No other information was released.

Check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter