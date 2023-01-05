FHP: Woman with walker killed in hit-and-run; search ongoing for driver

FHP says the driver fled the scene and may have dragged the walker along with them.

MANGO, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for a driver they say hit and killed a woman with a walker before driving away from the scene.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. 92 in Hillsborough County.

Troopers say a car — likely a black Honda sedan — was driving westbound on U.S. 92 near Williams Road when a 74-year-old woman with a walker entered its path.

The car crashed into the pedestrian, who died at the scene.

Investigators determined that the car might be a black Honda based on portions of a side mirror that were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on who the hit-and-run driver may be is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol by calling 813-558-1800 or *FHP (*347).

Tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.