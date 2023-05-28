Deputies: Orlando woman drunk driving speeds on beach, crashes car into inlet

Sarah Ramsammy, 26, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Example video title will go here for this video

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is accused of crashing into an inlet Saturday afternoon at a Volusia County park after speeding on a beach while drunk driving.

Sarah Ramsammy, 26, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. The Orlando native was also cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

At around 2 p.m., people at Smyrna Dunes Park say a driver plowed into the water after she was speeding down the beach at 50 mph, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

A video included in the post shows the 26-year-old's car stuck in the sand on the shore and close to the water with many people gathered around and looking at it.

"We were just trying to turn around and we didn't think that we could do a U-turn around here, so we just tried to keep going," Ramsammy explained to authorities when asked how the car ended up in the inlet.

The location where Ramsammy was speeding was at an area close to several families and their dogs, deputies say. She also reportedly almost hit a child.