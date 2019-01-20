FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been sentenced to 30 days in jail for a drunken driving crash that left two people dead.

WPLG news reports that 55-year-old Judith Khouri was sentenced Friday as part of a deal with prosecutors. She had been charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence.

Police say Khouri ran a red light at a Lauderhill intersection early one morning in March 2017. Officials say she collided with another car. The crash left Benyamin Benyamin and Zafrit Ruvio Benyamin dead.

Tests showed Khouri had a blood alcohol level of 0.14 percent. Florida law considers a driver impaired at 0.08 percent.

The Broward State Attorney's Office says it had a difficult time proving that Khouri's drinking directly caused the deaths.