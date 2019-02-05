PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies say a woman locked a child out of a house without medication and then tried to run him over Wednesday on a Port Richey sidewalk.

Latoya Takelya Dortch, 38, is accused of locking the victim out after an argument. According to an arrest affidavit, the victim then broke into the house to get his seizure medication that has to be taken at certain times.

Deputies say after retrieving the medicine and property he claimed to own, the victim left the house and began walking down the road. That's when the affidavit claims Dortch began following him in her SUV and tried to "run him over with the vehicle several times."

According to law enforcement, the victim had to jump out of the way to not get hit. Investigators say a witness told them the SUV drove up on the sidewalk several times while "charging" at the victim.

The victim's age was not released.

Dortch refused to provide a statement to deputies, according to the affidavit.

