Woman killed in shootout with deputies, Pasco County Sheriff's Office says

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed in a shootout with deputies Saturday in the the Ridge Crest Gardens area in Port Richey, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators say she "fled during an investigation" and fired a shot at deputies, who returned fire -- striking her once. She was treated by paramedics but died.
No deputies were hurt.
A criminal investigation regarding the deceased woman is underway and is being handled by the sheriff's office. Because deputies fired their weapons, a simultaneous investigation of the shooting itself will be handled by the state.
"The deputy-involved shooting investigation will be conducted by the Florida
Department of Law Enforcement, due to a policy change that occurred due to
events across our nation and in joining with other Tampa Bay law enforcement
agencies," the sheriff's office explained in an email.
The woman's identity was not immediately released.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
- 9,585: Florida sees biggest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases yet
- Florida suspends drinking at all bars statewide as COVID-19 continue to spike
- US must free migrant children from family detention centers, judge rules
- Coronavirus concerns close Miami-Dade beaches for 4th of July weekend
- Trump signs executive order to protect statues. monuments and memorials
- Pride: 10 prominent Black pioneers
- A look inside the two zip codes with the highest COVID-19 numbers in Pinellas County
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter