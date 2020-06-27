Woman killed in shootout with deputies, Pasco County Sheriff's Office says

It was not immediately clear what deputies were investigating her for before the shooting began.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed in a shootout with deputies Saturday in the the Ridge Crest Gardens area in Port Richey, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators say she "fled during an investigation" and fired a shot at deputies, who returned fire -- striking her once. She was treated by paramedics but died.

No deputies were hurt.

A criminal investigation regarding the deceased woman is underway and is being handled by the sheriff's office. Because deputies fired their weapons, a simultaneous investigation of the shooting itself will be handled by the state.

"The deputy-involved shooting investigation will be conducted by the Florida

Department of Law Enforcement, due to a policy change that occurred due to

events across our nation and in joining with other Tampa Bay law enforcement

agencies," the sheriff's office explained in an email.

The woman's identity was not immediately released.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

