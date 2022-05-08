Woman killed in Clearwater stabbing

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives in Clearwater are investigating the stabbing death of a woman Sunday evening.
Police said a call came in just after 7 p.m. about a stabbing at the Bay Cove Apartment complex on U.S. 19. Authorities arrived to find a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where she later died, a spokesperson for Clearwater Police Department said.
At this time, detectives are questioning witnesses to figure out what led to the murder.
This is a developing story. 10 Tampa Bay will provide updates as more information becomes available.