Crime

Woman killed in Clearwater stabbing

Detectives are interviewing witnesses to figure out what led to the woman's death.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Detectives in Clearwater are investigating the stabbing death of a woman Sunday evening.

Police said a call came in just after 7 p.m. about a stabbing at the Bay Cove Apartment complex on U.S. 19. Authorities arrived to find a woman suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where she later died, a spokesperson for Clearwater Police Department said. 

At this time, detectives are questioning witnesses to figure out what led to the murder.

This is a developing story. 10 Tampa Bay will provide updates as more information becomes available.

