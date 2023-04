The suspect of the murder knew the woman and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.

TAMPA, Fla. — A woman was killed during a shooting Sunday in Tampa, authorities say.

The Tampa Police Department said in a news release they are investigating the homicide that occurred on North Central Avenue and believe it was not a random incident.

The suspect of the murder knew the woman and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say.