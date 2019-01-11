VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla — Three children are safe after a woman had to be brought back to life after overdosing on I-4, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office posted a video of the incident and said Tiffany Smith, 28, was found on the side of the road unconscious near the 114-mile marker heading east.

One of the children in the van, a 12-year-old girl, called 911. Deputies said the other children were ages 1 and 7. There were also two dogs in the van.

Smith told deputies she experienced back pain while driving on the way to South Carolina and took heroin to ease the pain. Smith had to be revived with Narcan.

The children were not hurt and are in the custody of their grandfather. The dogs found in the minivan were turned over to Volusia County Animal Services.

Smith was admitted to the hospital and awaits charges.

