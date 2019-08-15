PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A Pinellas Park woman is accused of promising her unborn twins to a couple who wanted to adopt them, then backing out of the deal after getting $2,100.

Ceara Rae Stowe, 26, is charged with two counts of adoption fraud, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, Stowe signed a pre-birth agreement on Dec. 21, 2018, while she was in the Pinellas County jail, promising her twins to a Nebraska couple who had been selected by Stowe through an adoption agency.

The couple, in turn, signed an adoption agreement for fees, deputies said, where they agreed to pay fees to Stowe for rent, food and personal items during her pregnancy.

Stowe and the couple communicated through email and letters before her release on March 4, and then by phone and text messages afterward, deputies said.

On May 29, Stowe asked the couple for $1,500 for rent, a $250 allowance and an additional $350 for other various bills. The $2,100 was paid, according to deputies.

On June 3, Stowe texted the couple that she was headed to the hospital to have the birth induced. The couple went to the hospital, but she was not there.

The next day, the director of the adoption agency learned Stowe had actually given birth on May 26 and had not told the couple.

On Wednesday, detectives spoke with Stowe, and they said she admitted to signing the agreement, accepting payment and backing out of the agreement without telling the couple or the adoption agency.

Stowe's mother has custody of Stowe's twins and her four other children.

Jail records show she was previously arrested for theft, strong-arm burglary and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

