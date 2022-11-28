Police: Woman facing second-degree murder charge in connection to 'suspicious death'

A man was reportedly found dead in the house in Sarasota along with a large knife and a handwritten note with funeral requests.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota police arrested a 43-year-old woman who they say is connected to a suspicious death that happened on Nov. 21.

Eugenia Bright was taken into custody and is now facing charges of second-degree murder.

It all started just before 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, when officers responded to a house off Mecca Drive for a welfare check, the Sarasota Police Department said in a news release.

The caller reportedly told dispatch that Bright didn't show up to work and was concerned for her. Once police and rescue workers were on scene, they reportedly found her in and out of consciousness on a bed.

She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

While still at the house, police found blood on the door and floor along with a 53-year-old man dead on the floor, the department explained. Officers say they also found a large knife and a handwritten note with funeral requests.

Detectives with the police department reportedly had probable cause to charge Bright with second-degree murder, and she was taken to the Sarasota County Jail. She's being held on no bond.

"Detectives believe, based on their investigation, this was an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger," the agency said in a statement.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477.