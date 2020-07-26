Woman found shot, killed after 'frantic' 911 call; shooter arrested, police say

Police say the accused shooter and woman killed knew each other.

LARGO, Fla. — A man has been arrested for manslaughter after police say he shot and killed a woman in Largo Saturday night.

Largo Police say they received a "frantic" 911 call just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived they found a woman had been shot to death.

After some investigation, Christopher Michael Zdrodowski, 42, was arrested for manslaughter. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Police say Zdrodowski and the woman knew each other.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: