x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

crime

Woman found shot, killed after 'frantic' 911 call; shooter arrested, police say

Police say the accused shooter and woman killed knew each other.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

LARGO, Fla. — A man has been arrested for manslaughter after police say he shot and killed a woman in Largo Saturday night. 

Largo Police say they received a "frantic" 911 call just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived they found a woman had been shot to death. 

After some investigation, Christopher Michael Zdrodowski, 42, was arrested for manslaughter. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail. 

Police say Zdrodowski and the woman knew each other. 

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 