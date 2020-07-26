Woman found shot, killed after 'frantic' 911 call; shooter arrested, police say

LARGO, Fla. — A man has been arrested for manslaughter after police say he shot and killed a woman in Largo Saturday night.
Largo Police say they received a "frantic" 911 call just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. When police arrived they found a woman had been shot to death.
After some investigation, Christopher Michael Zdrodowski, 42, was arrested for manslaughter. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.
Police say Zdrodowski and the woman knew each other.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
What other people are reading right now:
- Family of Don Lewis, whose disappearance resurfaced in 'Tiger King,' set to make announcements in his cold case
- Hurricane Hanna makes landfall in Texas
- Regis Philbin, television personality and host, dies at 88
- Rays coaches, Blue Jays players kneel during the national anthem on Opening Day
- Florida now reporting more coronavirus cases than New York
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter